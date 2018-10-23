Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey man has been arrested after authorities say he sexually assaulted a juvenile multiple times during church functions in Gloucester County.

The Washington Township Police Department says they received a complaint on Oct. 15 regarding a sexual assault.

Police say Jeremy Hellyer, 21, sexually assaulted a juvenile while attending different functions at Gloucester County Community Church between April of 2016 and December of 2017.

Hellyer has been charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

He is being held at the Salem County Jail pending a hearing.