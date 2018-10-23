  • CBS 3On Air

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey man has been arrested after authorities say he sexually assaulted a juvenile multiple times during church functions in Gloucester County.

The Washington Township Police Department says they received a complaint on Oct. 15 regarding a sexual assault.

Police say Jeremy Hellyer, 21, sexually assaulted a juvenile while attending different functions at Gloucester County Community Church between April of 2016 and December of 2017.

jeremy hellyer mugshot Police: South Jersey Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Juvenile At Church Multiple Times

Jeremy Hellyer | Washington Township Police Department

Hellyer has been charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

He is being held at the Salem County Jail pending a hearing.

