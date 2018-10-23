Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two men in connection to an armed robbery at a CVS in the West Oak Lane section of the city Saturday.

Police say that while one man jumped over the pharmacy counter to steal drugs, the other suspect held employees at gunpoint and demanded money from the cash registers.

The men stole five bottles of Promethazine with Codeine — valued at $400 — and $100 in cash.

No one was injured during the robbery and no shots were fired.

Officials believe the offenders may have fled west on Duval street in a dark colored Chrysler.

One suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion. He is approximately 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with a muscular build. He wore a black ski mask with orange and white designs and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as also being a black man with a light complexion. He is 6 feet tall with a thin build and wore a grey-hooded sweatshirt with a ski mask.

Both men are armed with semi-automatic styled handguns, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.