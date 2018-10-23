Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Pleasantville say one person was arrested, and another remains on the loose, following a home invasion and kidnapping on Sunday morning.

Pleasantville police say 27-year-old James Belfor was arrested, while a second unidentified suspect has yet to be located.

Police say officers received a call around 10:45 a.m.for a home invasion and kidnapping in the Seagrass Cove complex on East Ridgewood Avenue. The caller told authorities that two armed men forced their way into the apartment, took a man at gunpoint, forced him into a vehicle and fled the area.

When officers arrived at Seagrass Cove, they received another call from the 800 block of Cedar Lane stating that the kidnapping victim was under duress and the armed suspects were outside a home.

Police say Belfor initiated a motor vehicle pursuit when he failed to stop for an officer who responded to the call on Cedar Lane. When Belfor made his way to the Atlantic City Expressway, he lost control of his older model Chevy Impala and struck a guardrail on the off ramp.

He then fled on foot to the marsh area near the ramp. He was located in the wooden area along the westbound entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway from the Black Horse Pike and taken into custody with the help of Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Ventnor Police Departments, as well as the New Jersey State Police.

Police were unsuccessful in finding the second unidentified suspect.

Belfor has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and other related charges. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.