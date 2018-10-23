  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actress and comedian Amy Schumer made a big announcement on social media Monday. She’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

The 37-year old star had her friend Jessica Yellin of “News Not Noise” post about it via Instagram Stories, but she also teased the big reveal with a comedic post.

A picture shows the heads of Schumer and her husband on the bodies of the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Fischer and Schumer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California back in February.

The couple married earlier this year, which she confirmed with an Instagram post with only “Yup” and a photo of the newlyweds to verify the event.

