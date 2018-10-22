Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball continue to climb.

Millions of Americans are dreaming of hitting big, but there are a few things you should know before getting in on an office pool.

Lottery officials and lawyers say co-workers should get everything in writing.

“Put it down in writing, memorialize? It somehow,” said David Jaffe, an attorney with the firm Freundlich and Littman. “If it’s in an email, say, I just sent $5 in paypal or memo.”

But he knows most co-workers aren’t signing contracts before pooling their resources so the least you can do is get a photo or copy of the tickets.

“You want proof that your money went toward your ticket and you want proof the tickets were actually purchased,” said Jaffe

Some other tips:

Create rules of the pool.

Assign a pool leader who will track the money and the possible winnings.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to a historic $1.6 billion. And, the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday and that jackpot stands at $620 million.