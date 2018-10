Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer fire in Berks County, that has shut down a portion of I-78.

It happened on I-78 westbound in Hamburg, just after 8 a.m. Monday.

The highway is closed in both directions from RT-61 to RT-143 while State Police Investigate.

There are no reported injuries.