Filed Under:Lehigh County, Local, Local TV, South Whitehall Township, South Whitehall Township hit-and-run

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Lehigh County Sunday night, according to police.

The pedestrian was hit around 9:15 p.m. on the 1700 block of Mauch Chunk Road in South Whitehall Township.

Police: 16-Year-Old Boy In Stable Condition After Being Shot By Mother

The vehicle fled the scene. No description of the vehicle is available at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The coroner was called to the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s