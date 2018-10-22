Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A NJ Transit conductor is being hailed as a hero for his efforts to go above and beyond to ensure the safety of a lost dog.

Former Phillies Star Lenny Dykstra Pleads Not Guilty To Threat Charge Stemming From Altercation With Uber Driver

Howard Kempton, the train’s conductor, called dispatch to have all train traffic stopped so that he could safely get to the dog that was on the tracks. Once he was able to catch the dog, Kempton used his tie to make a leash.

A passenger aboard the train called the number on the dog’s tags to alert them of the location of the wayward hound.

Nation’s First Public Holocaust Memorial Expands On Ben Franklin Parkway

The dog was turned over to police at the next station and is back in the owner’s possession.