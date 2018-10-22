Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Talk about a picture perfect moment.

A Michigan photographer snapped a once in a lifetime photo and now he’s trying to find the couple who was in it.

While photographing in Yosemite National Park, Matthew Dippel was only expecting to capture a stunning vista.

That’s when he spotted the picturesque proposal.

The amazing photo, of course, went viral.

Now, Dippel is using the power of social media to try and track down the happy couple.