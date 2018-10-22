  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Young voters are often portrayed as being politically uninterested and apathetic.

However, youth voting registration for the 2018 elections is at levels usually observed for presidential elections.

Experts say that voters between the ages of 18 and 24, came of age in a politically-divided, post-9-11 America with terrorism, recession, mass shootings, and a 24-hour news cycle.

vote2 Experts Predict Millennial Voters To Have Largest Turnout For Midterm Elections

Credit: CBS3

“There’s been a huge surge in enthusiasm from millennials,” says one expert.

The young voters have different concerns than voters of the past.

This could be one of the largest turnouts for young voters, according to experts.

