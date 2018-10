Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Crews are working to place a fire at the Isabet School and Mosque under control.

Fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Emilie Road in Bristol Township at 4:45 p.m. Monday after a call came in about a fire in a three-story building.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

