CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire in Haddon Township.

The home on Carlton Avenue in Haddon Township caught fire around 5 a.m.

The blaze completely gutted the structure.

Investigators say no one was hurt.