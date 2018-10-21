Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — A pop-up pumpkin patch is open to visitors in Pittsburgh and it features some of the biggest pumpkins visitors may ever seen.

The inaugural Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival took place along the Allegheny River this weekend.

The festival boasts several giant pumpkins weighing more than a 1,000 pounds!

“We’ve got the third largest pumpkin grown in the world this year at 2,417 pounds,” says Michael Dongilli, the event manager.

The free event hosted tons of pumpkin and fall-themed events including a pumpkin patch, pumpkin pie eating contest, and pumpkin carving.

Six of the best pumpkin carvers in the country are also at the festival.

The event also includes pumpkin-dropping.