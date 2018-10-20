  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMThe James Brown Show
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — An active shooter has been reported at Springfield Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the mall at approximately 1:20 p.m. as reports of a shooting at a store came in.

An Ulta employee said they heard the shots, but did not see the actual incident.

American Eagle confirms they are locked down to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

Evacuations are ongoing in the area.

There are no known victims.

This is a developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s