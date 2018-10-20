Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — An active shooter has been reported at Springfield Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the mall at approximately 1:20 p.m. as reports of a shooting at a store came in.

An Ulta employee said they heard the shots, but did not see the actual incident.

American Eagle confirms they are locked down to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

Evacuations are ongoing in the area.

There are no known victims.

This is a developing story.