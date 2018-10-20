Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are hospitalized after gunfire erupted outside of a bar in Feltonville overnight.

The shooting happened on the 4800 block of Front Street at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police say one man tried to rob another man at gunpoint and shot him.

In an attempt to help the robbery victim, another man present at the bar shot the suspected robber.

That man is licensed to carry a gun.

Both the victim and the suspect are in the hospital in critical condition.