PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are hospitalized after gunfire erupted outside of a bar in Feltonville overnight.

The shooting happened on the 4800 block of  Front Street at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police say one man tried to rob another man at gunpoint and shot him.

feltonville bar shooting2 2 Critical After Man Shoots Attempted Robber Outside Bar In Feltonville: Police

Credit: CBS3

In an attempt to help the robbery victim, another man present at the bar shot the suspected robber.

That man is licensed to carry a gun.

Both the victim and the suspect are in the hospital in critical condition.

