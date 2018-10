PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Citing solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, pop singer Rihanna reportedly “turned down” the Super Bowl halftime show.

Entertainment Tonight confirms that Rihanna was the front-runner, but she decided to pass due to the NFL’s response to players kneeling during the national anthem.

Maroon Five will perform at halftime instead.

