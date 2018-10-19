Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey woman says she was sold a breakfast sandwich infested with several bugs, dead and alive – maggots, flies, gnats and worms – at an Ocean County Dunkin’ Donuts.

Krystal Platzer says she stopped by the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru at 1500 Ocean Avenue in Lakewood on Thursday morning and ordered a couple of breakfast sandwiches.

It wasn’t until she got home that she made the disturbing discovery.

“I opened mine and took a bite and a maggot fell out onto the table. I screamed, then opened it up and really looked at it and saw different kinds of bugs: dead, alive, raw bacon, gnats, flies, maggots, a large black worm,” said Platzer. “I am disgusted there was different kinds of bugs and raw bacon crawling with worms.”

To make matters worse, Platzer says her nearly 3-year-old son ate one of the sandwiches on the ride home.

“I handed one sandwich to my baby… he was hungry,” said Platzer. “I’m outraged my baby ate one.”

Platzer says she called the store and was told to go back. She says she was not offered a refund but instead was offered more food.

“I said are you kidding? They said we could have the Baby Munchkins,” claims Platzer.

She says she also called the health department several times but has not heard back.

Dunkin’ Donuts tells CBS3 they are looking into the matter.

“We take matters such as this very seriously. Upon learning of the complaint, we immediately dispatched a certified Operations Manager from Dunkin’ to the store to confirm all food safety and quality standards are being followed. The franchisee who owns and operates the store has confirmed he has met with the guest to resolve the matter and apologize for the poor experience.”