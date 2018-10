Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHINA (CBS) – China wants to launch a fake moon into the sky by 2020.

A southwestern Chinese city wants to launch a satellite into orbit that would reflect the sun’s rays at night.

It will reportedly be eight times brighter than the real moon and could replace street lights — saving the city more than $200 million a year.

Astronomers, though, are concerned about the increased light pollution it could cause.