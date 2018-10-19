Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington Township are warning the community about a suspicious man who asked two boys who were walking home from school to urinate in a bottle.

Police say the two Abington Junior High School students were walking home on Wednesday on Edgehill Road in the area of Briar Bush Nature Center, when they were approached by a white male in his 20s, driving a black SUV.

Police say the man asked the boys if they wanted to make $20 by urinating in a bottle. The boys told him no and the man drove away.

Abington Township detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abington Township Police at 267-620-1400, and select option number seven.