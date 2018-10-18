Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thursday is going to go down as the coldest day so far this season and while it may get slightly warmer through Friday and at least part of the weekend, the late October chill is still going to be in the air as well as a chance for some rain showers at times.

We are likely to wake up on Friday morning with generally clear skies across the region and with the breeze from this afternoon eventually calming down quite a bit, there is a good chance for temperatures to dip into the 30s across a vast majority of the region. Frost and freeze alerts will be in effect tonight into early Friday morning for much of the surrounding suburbs, so make sure you are taking precautions to protect plants and animals as the temperatures take a hit tonight. It will still be chilly in Philly tonight even if we are not going to be cold enough for a frost or freeze alert. Lows in the city should fall down to around 40 degrees.

A generally weak front will pull through the region starting tonight and then eventually fully cross the area on Saturday. A few showers will develop tonight as the front approaches from the west but should remain pretty light and scattered across the region, but still it would not be surprising to go to bed on Friday night to some light rain and wake up to it once more on Saturday morning. While the greatest chance for showers on Saturday will come in the morning, a lingering chance for some limited wet weather is still possible throughout the second half of the day under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures that should hover in the lower 60s. The front will completely clear the region by Saturday night and we are looking for clearing skies on Sunday.

Sunday, while it should be dry and the sunshine be more prevalent in the afternoon, it comes with the cost of the temperatures once again. Highs on Sunday are likely to only sit in the lower 50s much like Thursday and the breeze will kick up in the afternoon as well, as the cold air rushes in on the back of the departing cold front. If you are planning on heading down to the Eagles game on Sunday, make sure you are packing for a game in November rather than October as it looks as through we should be in the 40s when the tailgate lots open and then only climb into the lower 50s by the time kickoff happens, with a breeze that could kick up to about 15 mph through the day.

Overall, it will be a very fall-like weekend across the Delaware Valley, so hopefully you are able to get out and enjoy all that the season has to offer. Have a great weekend!