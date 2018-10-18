Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa customers may have noticed something different when ordering food this week.

The chain has updated their secret menu with three new Halloween drink specials.

To access the secret menu, click the glowing pumpkin with the Wawa logo in the bottom left corner of the deli touch screen.

That will access the spooky Halloween menu where you can order three new drinks, according to Wawa:

The Graveyard Smash: A chilling combination of crushed cookies and chocolate sauce blended into a creamy vanilla base topped with whipped cream, cookie pieces and gummy worms.

Fang-o Mango: A mango smoothie with a chocolate drizzle topped with a scary pool of strawberry and whipped cream.

Franken-Mint Macchiato: A haunting blend of milk and mint syrup layered with espresso and topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and cookie pieces.

“Lots of treats, no tricks (just secrets),” Wawa promises.

Which one will you try first?