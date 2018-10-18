Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PALM, Pa. (CBS) — More than 250 snakes, skunks and ferrets were found in a home in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.

Officials from the Lehigh County Humane Society and the Lehigh County SPCA were on site on the 1000 block of Station Road to assist with the animals that were found.

Alligators and tortoises were also found inside the home.

Investigators believe the home is connected to a similar incident, where over 100 reptiles were found in a home in Macungie on Dixon Road earlier this week.

The owners of the animals have not been charged yet, but both Lehigh and Montgomery Counties are consulting with their District Attorney’s Offices and expect to file charges. Those charges could range from citations to felonies.

Pennsylvania State Police in Upper Hanover confirmed they issued a search warrant for the home.