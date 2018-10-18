Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SHEFFIELD, U.K. (CBS) — Sometimes a hat, scarf, and mittens just aren’t enough when the frosty air nips at your nose. Now, there’s a solution to that oh-so-cold woe — nose warmers.

A company based in Sheffield, United Kingdom is selling the accessory globally to people that aren’t fans of having their noses frozen during the winter season.

Nose warmers are sold in multiple styles to fit any fashion sense and are designed to hook around the ears not dissimilar to how medical face masks are worn.

Whether you prefer fleece, wool, or faux fur there’s a nose warmer out there for those prone to the cold.

Animal lovers can even get them in different themed prints like zebra or dalmatian.

They cost about $10 per nose warmer and have a shipping cost associated with them for anyone ordering outside of the U.K.