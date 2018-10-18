BREAKING:Fatal Police-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Vineland
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SHEFFIELD, U.K. (CBS) — Sometimes a hat, scarf, and mittens just aren’t enough when the frosty air nips at your nose. Now, there’s a solution to that oh-so-cold woe — nose warmers.

Buffalo Wild Wings Unveils Pumpkin Sauce

A company based in Sheffield, United Kingdom is selling the accessory globally to people that aren’t fans of having their noses frozen during the winter season.

Nose warmers are sold in multiple styles to fit any fashion sense and are designed to hook around the ears not dissimilar to how medical face masks are worn.

nose warmer Nose Warmers Are All The Rage As Winter Approaches

Credit: nosewarmer.com

Whether you prefer fleece, wool, or faux fur there’s a nose warmer out there for those prone to the cold.

Kleenex Rebrands ‘Mansize’ Tissues As ‘Extra Large’ After Complaints Of Sexism

Animal lovers can even get them in different themed prints like zebra or dalmatian.

They cost about $10 per nose warmer and have a shipping cost associated with them for anyone ordering outside of the U.K.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s