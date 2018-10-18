Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS/AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $970 million, inching ever-closer to the $1 billion mark.

Officials raised the estimated jackpot Thursday for the second time due to strong sales ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $667 million grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing. However, a ticket sold in New Jersey and two tickets sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers, winning a $1 million each.

The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

The next drawing will be Friday.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

