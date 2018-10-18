BREAKING:Fatal Police-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Vineland
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
(credit: CBS 3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The operator of an illegal daycare in Bristol Township has been sentenced to prison in the death of a child in her care.

Philadelphia Police: Woman Suffocates 1-Year-Old Girl, Buries Body In Park

Jaimee Lee Gorman, 37, was sentenced Thursday to three to 23 months in Bucks County prison.

She was also ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution to the parents of Alivia Sawicki.

Shooting Under Investigation In Vineland

The 19-month old died in June 2017 after being left alone in a car seat in a second-floor bedroom.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s