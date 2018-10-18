Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The operator of an illegal daycare in Bristol Township has been sentenced to prison in the death of a child in her care.

Jaimee Lee Gorman, 37, was sentenced Thursday to three to 23 months in Bucks County prison.

She was also ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution to the parents of Alivia Sawicki.

The 19-month old died in June 2017 after being left alone in a car seat in a second-floor bedroom.