GREENVILLE, N.C. (CBS/AP) — Police in a North Carolina city are treating a pit bull puppy as a hero after he dug up a loaded .38-caliber revolver at an apartment complex.

Greenville police posted on its Facebook page the puppy that officers nicknamed Ryder was playing in the grass at the apartment complex when it found the gun wrapped in a t-shirt. Officers unloaded the gun and took it to police headquarters for storage.

“There’s a good chance little Ryder may have prevented a tragedy…she certainly prevented the gun from winding up in the wrong hands,” Greenville police wrote on Facebook.

Police are trying to analyze the gun to determine if it had been used in other crimes.

As for Ryder? He may have a future as a K9.

“There may be some freelance work in the near future for Ryder…we’ll have our people call yours, bud,” officials added cheekily.

