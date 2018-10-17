Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to $430 million.

The Powerball winning numbers selected Wednesday night were 3, 57, 64, 68 and 69 and the Powerball is 15. The jackpot was $378 million, up from $345 million earlier Wednesday.

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $900 Million; $1 Million Winners Reported In New Jersey, Pennsylvania

The last Powerball winning jackpot was Aug. 11.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

But the Powerball jackpot wasnt the only huge jackpot this week: the Mega Millions grand prize has climbed to $900 million. Both jackpots are now worth more than a billion dollars, combined.