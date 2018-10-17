  • CBS 3On Air

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are searching for two women they say stole items from a Target store and pepper-sprayed an employee.

Police say the incident happened on Monday around 7:45 p.m. at the Target store at 1050 Brandywine Parkway in Wilmington.

target suspects Police: 2 Women Pepper Spray Target Employee Who Tried To Stop Them From Stealing

(credit: Delaware State Police)

Police say the two women loaded a shopping cart with items and left the store without paying.

According to police, a store employee confronted the two suspects and the suspects pepper-sprayed him.

They then fled into the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asking to contact police at 302-761-6677.

