WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are searching for two women they say stole items from a Target store and pepper-sprayed an employee.

Police say the incident happened on Monday around 7:45 p.m. at the Target store at 1050 Brandywine Parkway in Wilmington.

Police say the two women loaded a shopping cart with items and left the store without paying.

According to police, a store employee confronted the two suspects and the suspects pepper-sprayed him.

They then fled into the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asking to contact police at 302-761-6677.