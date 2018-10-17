  • CBS 3On Air

ILLINOIS (CBS) – We’ve seen a lot of giant pumpkins, but this next one may be one of the biggest.

The 1,510 pound gourd won the prize for the largest pumpkin in Illinois.

Its grower, Joe Adkins, says it takes a lot of time, patience, and cash!

Adkins, who grew the pumpkin in his backyard, says a single seed can cost up to $500.

“There’s actually a lot of work that goes into getting a pumpkin this size,” said Adkins. “It’s a bit of a risk, it’s slightly a gamble. You pay $500 for a pumpkin seed it might not even sprout.”

Adkins says the pumpkin-growing process starts in the spring. He heats his soil, then sends it to the lab to get tested to make sure it’s perfectly balanced.

Next up, lots of water. He says with proper care, the pumpkin can grow up to 50 pounds a day.

