Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lyft is taking its monthly subscription experiment nationwide with its new “All-Access Plan“.

Short People Are Angrier, More Violent Than Tall People, CDC Says

Riders with the subscription pay $299 every month for 30 rides worth up to $15 each.

That adds up to saving up to $5 per ride.

If a ride costs more, the rider pays the difference.

Study Reveals Dogs Can Understand Some Words

Lyft has been tinkering with subscriptions since earlier this year.