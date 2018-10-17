  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lyft

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lyft is taking its monthly subscription experiment nationwide with its new “All-Access Plan“.

Short People Are Angrier, More Violent Than Tall People, CDC Says

Riders with the subscription pay $299 every month for 30 rides worth up to $15 each.

That adds up to saving up to $5 per ride.

If a ride costs more, the rider pays the difference.

Study Reveals Dogs Can Understand Some Words

Lyft has been tinkering with subscriptions since earlier this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s