PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends of Munir Jobes came out Wednesday night with a mission to find the two men police believe are responsible for killing him.

Jobes, 35, was shot and killed at 16th and Conlyn Streets in Olney just after 11:35 a.m. on Monday.

“He was trying to keep peace amongst young people that need to stop killing each other over absolute nonsense,” cousin Shakia Lawhorn said.

Family members believe the shooters were looking for someone else and this tragedy is simply a case of mistaken identity. Police are actively looking into that claim.

Meanwhile, the homicide rate in the city is the highest it’s been in the last 6 years. Those are scary statistics for Jobes’ family as they cope with his absence.

“It hurts when you have to bury a loved one,” aunt Shakira Blakley said.

If you have any information about this case call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.