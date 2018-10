(CNET)– YouTube appeared to be experiencing widespread service disruption Tuesday night, showing users a blank website frame instead of the usual site populated by videos.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Users trying access videos or upload content were greeted instead with an internal server error message. The outage appears to have begun around 9 p.m. ET, according to outage monitors and comments on Twitter.

YouTube says they are working to resolve the issue.