PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made multiple arrests following a large fight in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The fight happened at Broad Street and Hunting Park On Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where dozens of police vehicles surrounded a McDonald’s in the area.

Multiple people have been arrested.

There is no word yet on what lead to the fight.

