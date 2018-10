PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty continues to melt hearts and now he can melt in your hand.

Introducing the “Gritty Puckster.”

Philadelphia’s Big Gay Ice Cream has unveiled the ice cream treat in honor of the Flyers mascot, Gritty.

Here’s the kicker, it’s made with Doritos-flavored ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies and then rolled in crushed Doritos.

It’s available for a limited time for $4.50.