PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study finds Burger King is America’s fastest drive-thru chain.

According to a ‘QRS Magazine’ study, the average time to complete an order is 3 minutes and 13 seconds.

Following Burger King for the fastest service, Dunkin Donuts came in second and Wendy’s came in third.

In 2003, Wendy’s broke the study’s record and scored an average of one minute and 56 seconds. The national average at the time was 3 minutes and 10 seconds.