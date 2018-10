Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police break down the door of a burning home, rescuing three residents before the fire department arrives.

It happened on Yardley-Morrisville Road in Morrisville, Bucks County just after midnight Tuesday.

Two other residents were able to get out on their own.

Officials say the size of the home and its many additions made it tough to fight the flames.

So far, there’s no cause on the fire.