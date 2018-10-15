Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things got emotional when Philadelphia icon Will Smith appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” this month.

The husband and wife open up about their marital issues in a preview for an upcoming episode.

“There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight, I started keeping a diary,” Will says to his daughter.

“You missed some days,” Jada added.

“It was every morning,” Will said. “I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

Will addressed divorce rumors surrounding the couple in May in a new song titled, “To The Clique.”

“Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business,” Smith raps.

Alongside 17-year-old daughter Willow, the couple gets personal, with Will shedding a few tears in a separate preview for the season.

The latest season of “Red Table Talk” premieres Monday, Oct. 22.