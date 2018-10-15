  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, NJ Transit, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Transit (NJT) has reduced service and ticket fares on their rail lines for three months to continue installing federally mandated safety upgrades.

Few Sears Stores Remain Locally As Retailer Files For Bankruptcy

The schedule changes, affecting trains along the Northeast Corridor began Sunday.

New Jersey Transit needs to install positive train control on all of its rail systems before the year-end deadline.

The emergency braking system is designed to prevent train-to-train collisions.

Delaware Health Officials Confirm First Pediatric Flu Case Of Season

NJT is cutting train fares by 10 percent in November, December, and January.

More information about schedule changes and fare reduction prices can be found on the New Jersey Transit website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s