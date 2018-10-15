Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Transit (NJT) has reduced service and ticket fares on their rail lines for three months to continue installing federally mandated safety upgrades.

The schedule changes, affecting trains along the Northeast Corridor began Sunday.

New Jersey Transit needs to install positive train control on all of its rail systems before the year-end deadline.

REMINDER 10/15: NJ TRANSIT is continuing to accelerate the installation of PTC equipment systemwide & making final rail service adjustments. More information & updated schedules can be found here: https://t.co/sPNA0oDS5B pic.twitter.com/u5L2v91Ai0 — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 15, 2018

The emergency braking system is designed to prevent train-to-train collisions.

NJT is cutting train fares by 10 percent in November, December, and January.

More information about schedule changes and fare reduction prices can be found on the New Jersey Transit website.