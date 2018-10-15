Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Transit (NJT) has reduced service and ticket fares on their rail lines for three months to continue installing federally mandated safety upgrades.
The schedule changes, affecting trains along the Northeast Corridor began Sunday.
New Jersey Transit needs to install positive train control on all of its rail systems before the year-end deadline.
The emergency braking system is designed to prevent train-to-train collisions.
NJT is cutting train fares by 10 percent in November, December, and January.
More information about schedule changes and fare reduction prices can be found on the New Jersey Transit website.