Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating two separate shootings outside of Chinese restaurants in Philadelphia Sunday night.

The first happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Foo-Shin House at 20th Street and Snyder Avenue.

Police say a 40-year-old man was entering the store when he was shot in the thigh.

He is in stable condition.

The second shooting happened outside of a Chinese restaurant on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man was standing outside with his girlfriend when he was approached by two men.

One of the suspects, wearing a black ski mask opened fire, hitting the victim three times.

He is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.