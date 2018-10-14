Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – About 30 ATVs and dirt bikes are now at the Philadelphia Police Impound Lot. They were confiscated during a massive ride in memory of a popular dirt bike rider.

Hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes swarmed the streets throughout Philadelphia.

Drivers shared their vantage point from Girard Avenue in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city. From above Chopper 3 captured ATV’s popping wheelies on highways, in parks, and on busy streets.

EASILY 200 motorbikes, ATVS and other vehicles are blocking various streets / intersections across West Philadelphia. I’m told @PhillyPolice are monitoring. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Qod5BPeN3K — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 14, 2018

The reasoning behind the whole ride was to remember 23-year-old Kyrell Tyler, known by many as Dirt Bike Rell.

The popular rider, who was known for his tricks, was murdered in Southwest Philadelphia on Oct. 14 in 2014.

Philadelphia Police stayed close by. Some riders fell, leaving behind their bikes.

Police confiscated a total of 30 ATVs and dirt bikes.

#Chopper3 now following bikers / ATVS in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/M8vXz6W3uB — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 14, 2018

Some of them were taken at Aramingo Avenue near the i-95 ramp and further down Aramingo Avenue, police made two arrests.

Chopper 3 captured a police chase through a cemetery of one rider. He was caught and arrested.

There were a total of 20 arrests.

Two guns were recovered.

No one was hurt.