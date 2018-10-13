  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:family feud, Local, Local TV, Steve Harvey

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens of families lined up in Cherry Hill for the chance to be on stage with Steve Harvey.

Eyewitness News was at the “Family Feud” auditions in Cherry Hill Saturday morning.

“Philadelphia is somewhere you gotta go if you’re looking for great people,” a woman told Eyewitness News.

It’s something many families dream about, but not many get the chance to audition.

One family started their morning early to make sure they didn’t miss their shot.

“We left around 7 a.m.,” said one contestant.

Sara Dansby, the producer of the auditions, say the show has been on for so long because of the families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s