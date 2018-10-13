Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens of families lined up in Cherry Hill for the chance to be on stage with Steve Harvey.

Eyewitness News was at the “Family Feud” auditions in Cherry Hill Saturday morning.

“Philadelphia is somewhere you gotta go if you’re looking for great people,” a woman told Eyewitness News.

It’s something many families dream about, but not many get the chance to audition.

One family started their morning early to make sure they didn’t miss their shot.

“We left around 7 a.m.,” said one contestant.

Sara Dansby, the producer of the auditions, say the show has been on for so long because of the families.