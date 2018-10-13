Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Gritty is no stranger to making dramatic entrances. He “came in like a wrecking ball” at the Flyers’ home opener this week.

And he was up to his antics again Friday night in Allentown to support the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Gritty, along with his new pal MeLVin, made another fantastic entrance.

This time, Gritty recreated the infamous “Titanic” scene with MeLVin.

The Phantoms suffered their first loss of the season, a 7-0 beating by the Springfield Thunderbirds.