PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Young Philadelphia football players got the surprise of a lifetime Friday night from a Super Bowl champion.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz says he just wants to make sure they have everything they need on and off the gridiron.

For these kids, football is everything. Which is why nearly 300 players on the Frankford Chargers Youth Football Team in Northeast Philadelphia is receiving nearly $50,000 worth of needed football equipment.

“I’m grateful and I’m just excited, happy,” said player Rodney Boyd.

“We really didn’t have equipment for all of the children,” said Kim Boyd, Rodney’s mother.

Who better to surprise them other than Ertz.

“When you watch him on TV, it’s kind of different and then when you see him in person, pretty big,” said Rodney.

Ertz’s donation is in part with Dunkin’ Donuts, on top of the $50,000, every touchdown he scores, he personally donates $250. He scored two touchdowns so far this season.

Last season, he scored eight.

“It’s huge and this city has given me and my family so much, so just for us to come out here and see the kids, be in the community, it’s something I love,” said Ertz.

The money is enough to buy $11,000 worth of pieces of equipment and apparel for 372 kids, including cheerleaders.

Ertz told the players what football taught him.

“You gotta dedicate yourself to each and everything you’re going through and especially school. School and education is the most important thing in all your lives right now,” said Ertz.

“It’s pretty inspiring to us,” said Jah Jah Boyd. “I think I can learn off of it and stuff.”

Ten-year-old Rodney didn’t have enough time to tell him, but he wanted to thank Ertz.

“You’re an amazing football player and you are a great leader and inspiring other kids to play football and become a better person,” said Rodney.