Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) – In Mount Holly there’s a lot of chirp about this cozy corner eatery where eclectic French-American fare flys on by and the feeling of comfort has you settling in and sitting pretty. It’s the Robin’s Nest on High Street!

“It’s like walking into your grandmother’s house and you really don’t want to leave,’ said chef-owner, Robin Winzinger.

A little here and a little there you’ll find all kinds of things that will have you “bird watching” for days.

“People always gave me things that have to do with Robins, and I said someday I’m going to have a place where I can out these things in,” said Winzinger.

Winzinger took a chance in her 20’s to make her dream come true after culinary school.

“When I went to the bank they laughed at me and they said, ‘what collateral do you have?’ and I said I have a Volkswagen out there what do you think of that?” said Winzinger.

But she didn’t take no for an answer from the bank, so swooping in came mama bird.

“I conned my mom into coming up and looking at this building, and when we walked to the front door there was a Robin’s nest and I said mom it might be an omen like i can’t belive this,” said Winzinger. “And my mom is like that’s pretty cool… I met your father right outside that door. So this building and this corner means a lot to me. I’ve spent the last 31 years of my life here.”

And here, under this roof are tasty dishes that will have your taste buds popping up like peacock feathers: the short rib tacos, the harvest salad with grilled chicken, classic broccoli cheddar Quiche and a brownie topped with jersey blueberries, topped with a lemon cream.