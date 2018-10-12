  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Would you risk your life for a perfect selfie?

Some people apparently do and man what a cool picture on the edge of the cliff.

Be careful or you could become another statistic.

A new report reveals more than 250 people worldwide died while trying to take a selfie.

“It’s fun but it’s serious because you don’t want to lose your life getting a good pic,” said one person when asked about the risk of taking a “cool” selfie.

The study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care reports India, Russia and the United States have the highest number of deaths. The deaths happened over a six year period, between 2011 and 2017.

The leading cause was drowning, from people getting hit by waves or falling out of boats while posing.

And more men died in selfie-related incidents because they tend to take more risks.

A popular spot in India is now deemed “no selfie zone” due to the number of drowning deaths, but many are still looking to snap that perfect picture.

