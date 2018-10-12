Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police fatally shot two pit bulls that were attacking an adult and a child Friday night in Camden.

The attack happened at a playground near the intersection of 9th and Morgan Streets around 7 p.m.

Camden County police say officers tried to snare the dogs when they arrived on the scene, but the pit bulls kept pursuing them.

The officers used their tasers on the dogs, but that didn’t work. They then shot the two pit bulls, killing them.

Both bite victims were treated on the scene and released.

No officers were injured in the incident.