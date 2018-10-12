Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Paul Stanley is a legend on the stage as he is part of one of the most recognizable bands in history — Kiss.

Kiss’ hard-rocking songs, unmistakable makeup, and unmatched presence on stage have made them true rock and roll heroes, but for Stanley, it’s not just about the music.

Stanley has created “art” onstage with his band mates and offstage, he’s created masterpieces on canvas and in sculptures.

“I always believed when you do something that appeals to you, it will appeal to other people,” said Stanley. “I don’t second guess anybody with my art. I try to do something that stay’s true to me.”

Eighteen years ago he was going through a “tumultuous” time in his life and a friend suggested he start painting. His artwork has done $10 million in sales since.

He believes his fans understand that he is not like the average rock star.

“If loving your country, military, family, having priorities in life, if that makes me a sensitive guy, that is me,” said Stanley.

He believes people should enjoy art without thinking they had to know something about it.

He has many inspirations for his artwork, but the colors he uses describes how he feels about life.

“I paint with a lot of color because life should be vibrant,” said Stanley.