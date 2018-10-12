Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot several times in Philadelphia’s Fern Rock section.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on the 5900 block of North 12th Street.

Police say the victim was sitting inside a car when the shooter opened fire, striking him in the head, stomach, elbow and leg.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

 

