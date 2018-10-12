  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amal Clooney, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands of woman are descending on Philadelphia for the 15th Annual Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

Human rights attorney Amal Clooney will headline the event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

More than 12,000 women are expected to come out for a full day of professional and personal development.

Dozens will speak and share inspirational stories, as well as lead seminars on issues including health, personal finance and entrepreneurship.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s