PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands of woman are descending on Philadelphia for the 15th Annual Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

Human rights attorney Amal Clooney will headline the event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

More than 12,000 women are expected to come out for a full day of professional and personal development.

Dozens will speak and share inspirational stories, as well as lead seminars on issues including health, personal finance and entrepreneurship.