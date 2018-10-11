  • CBS 3On Air

SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a spooky Halloween display “haunting” a South Jersey neighborhood!

The outside of the Melson family’s home in Sewell, New Jersey has been turned into a haunted graveyard.

halloween South Jersey Family Does Festive Halloween Display

credit: William Melson

The home’s front yard is filled with scary creatures, decorative lights and boarded windows, all while spooky sounds play in the background.

William Melson says he started the festive display six years ago.

“I keep my display original and tasteful, no fake blood or guts,” said Melson. “I created the creatures by drawing the display on a sheet of 4’X 8’ plywood and cut each one out by hand. The wooden boards on the windows are not wood but a foam material that I created to look like wooden boards. My wife and two sons love the display as well as the town!”

hallow 2 South Jersey Family Does Festive Halloween Display

credit: William Melson

You can catch the display during the week from 6:30 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. and on the weekend from 6:30 p.m. till 11:30 p.m. at 510 Lestershire Drive in Sewell, New Jersey.

